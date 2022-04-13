Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired AMLI Residential and Stream Realty Partners to build a mixed-use development in that suburban Dallas town A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year on the $472 million...
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...
Office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 568 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE That was a 96 percent increase from the same period a year ago The strong year-over-year gain was propelled by a late surge of tenants...
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...
San Antonio Business Journal The Bricton Group has completed the $36 million Marriott San Antonio Airport hotel, less than a half mile from the North Star Mall and about two miles from the San Antonio International Airport The property was the...
Portland Business Journal Moda has renewed its 100,000-square-foot lease at the Moda Tower, a 398,412-sf office building in Portland, Ore The 24-story property, at 601 SW 2nd Ave, was built in 1999 as the healthcare company’s headquarters It...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground soon on 1515 Corporate Crossing, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse property in Rockwall, Texas, about 26 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas company is developing the industrial...