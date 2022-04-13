Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Ethos Development has broken ground on the Moraine, a 160-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at 1402 Tacoma Ave, about 33 miles south of Seattle The eight-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascent P&E LLC has paid $56 million, or $274,509/unit, for Ascent on Steamboat, a 204-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The Park City, Utah, investor group purchased the property from Elan...
CS Ventures has paid $35 million, or just more than $784/sf, for 340 and 350 Royal Palm Way, a pair of office buildings with 44,625 square feet in Palm Beach, Fla The New York company is a venture between Spencer Schlager, who until 2017 was in the...
Tides Equities has paid $415 million, or $199,519/unit, for the 208-unit VIO Apartments in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Laguna Point Properties of Mission Viejo, Calif, which was represented by Avison Young The...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Residential has paid $92 million, or about $282,209/unit, for SteelHouse Orlando, a 326-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Dallas multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 750 North...
Triangle Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought Cadence at Cate’s Creek, a 270-unit property in Hillsborough, NC, for $755 million, or about $279,630/unit The Tampa, Fla, company acquired the complex from Ardmore Residential...
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...
AZ Big Media A venture of Alliance Residential Co and American Realty Advisors is planning to build Broadstone Westgate, a 314-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The venture purchased the project’s development site, at 6770 North...
REBusiness Online Simone Development Cos has purchased Triangle Plaza Hub, a 50,000-square-foot medical-office and retail property in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY, for $32 million, or $640/sf JLL Capital Markets represented the seller,...