Orlando Business Journal EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC has bought the Venue at Winter Park, a 432-unit apartment property in Winter Park, Fla, for $9465 million, or about $219,097/unit The buyer is a venture of Eagle Property Capital of...
Sacramento Business Journal Intelli LLC has paid $265 million, or $4934/sf, for Country Club Plaza, a 537,040-square-foot retail center in Sacramento, Calif It purchased the complex from EDM Realty Corp, which had acquired it in two purchases...
Sacramento Business Journal EDENS has paid $554 million, or $15432/sf, for Rocklin Commons, a 359,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Washington, DC, retail investor and developer purchased the property from its developer, Donahue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascent P&E LLC has paid $56 million, or $274,509/unit, for Ascent on Steamboat, a 204-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The Park City, Utah, investor group purchased the property from Elan...
CS Ventures has paid $35 million, or just more than $784/sf, for 340 and 350 Royal Palm Way, a pair of office buildings with 44,625 square feet in Palm Beach, Fla The New York company is a venture between Spencer Schlager, who until 2017 was in the...
Tides Equities has paid $415 million, or $199,519/unit, for the 208-unit VIO Apartments in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Laguna Point Properties of Mission Viejo, Calif, which was represented by Avison Young The...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Residential has paid $92 million, or about $282,209/unit, for SteelHouse Orlando, a 326-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Dallas multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 750 North...
Triangle Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought Cadence at Cate’s Creek, a 270-unit property in Hillsborough, NC, for $755 million, or about $279,630/unit The Tampa, Fla, company acquired the complex from Ardmore Residential...
REBusiness Online Simone Development Cos has purchased Triangle Plaza Hub, a 50,000-square-foot medical-office and retail property in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY, for $32 million, or $640/sf JLL Capital Markets represented the seller,...