Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group has broken ground on The Flats at Wildhorse Village, a 266-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The St Louis developer is building the $65 million project at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd, about 30 miles west of St...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...
REBusiness Online Ethos Development has broken ground on the Moraine, a 160-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at 1402 Tacoma Ave, about 33 miles south of Seattle The eight-story property...
REJournalscom Ambrose Property Group has broken ground on a 232,960-square-foot industrial building at Fairfield Commerce Park, a 2 million-sf industrial property in Fairfield, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...
San Antonio Business Journal The Bricton Group has completed the $36 million Marriott San Antonio Airport hotel, less than a half mile from the North Star Mall and about two miles from the San Antonio International Airport The property was the...
AZ Big Media A venture of Alliance Residential Co and American Realty Advisors is planning to build Broadstone Westgate, a 314-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The venture purchased the project’s development site, at 6770 North...