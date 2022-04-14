Log In or Subscribe to read more
FSO Capital Partners has paid $335 million, or $598,214/unit, for the 56-unit Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix The local private equity firm purchased the property from Next Wave Investors LLC of San Clemente, Calif, which had acquired it...
CBRE Investment Management has acquired the Berkman, a 350-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Los Angeles investment firm paid $1876 million, or $536,000/unit, according to a report in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
Lund Co has paid $34 million, or $37385/sf, for One Pacific Place, a 90,945-square-foot retail center in Omaha, Neb The local real estate company purchased the property from a venture of RED Development and BIG Shopping Centers, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
Orlando Business Journal EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC has bought the Venue at Winter Park, a 432-unit apartment property in Winter Park, Fla, for $9465 million, or about $219,097/unit The buyer is a venture of Eagle Property Capital of...
Sacramento Business Journal Intelli LLC has paid $265 million, or $4934/sf, for Country Club Plaza, a 537,040-square-foot retail center in Sacramento, Calif It purchased the complex from EDM Realty Corp, which had acquired it in two purchases...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $1541 million, or $401,302/unit, for the recently completed Jefferson Lake Howell apartment complex, with 384 units in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Casselberry, Fla The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...