Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 157,000-square-foot industrial property at the 105-acre Peoria Logistics Park in Peoria, Ariz The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Northern and 75th avenues,...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $91 million of financing to complete construction of the 292-unit Arboretum at Farmingville apartment property on Long Island, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of BRP Cos of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Barings has paid $31 million, or about $24113/sf, for two warehouses totaling 128,563 square feet in the Coral Springs Research and Development Park in South Florida The Charlotte, NC, global investment company bought...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started its redevelopment of the former Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston developer recently broke ground on the project’s first phase, a 305-unit apartment...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio Oakmont Industrial Group of Atlanta is developing the property at 542 SE Loop 410 It will have 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...