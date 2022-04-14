Log In or Subscribe to read more
FSO Capital Partners has paid $335 million, or $598,214/unit, for the 56-unit Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix The local private equity firm purchased the property from Next Wave Investors LLC of San Clemente, Calif, which had acquired it...
South Florida Business Journal Barings has paid $31 million, or about $24113/sf, for two warehouses totaling 128,563 square feet in the Coral Springs Research and Development Park in South Florida The Charlotte, NC, global investment company bought...
Lund Co has paid $34 million, or $37385/sf, for One Pacific Place, a 90,945-square-foot retail center in Omaha, Neb The local real estate company purchased the property from a venture of RED Development and BIG Shopping Centers, which was...
Orlando Business Journal EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC has bought the Venue at Winter Park, a 432-unit apartment property in Winter Park, Fla, for $9465 million, or about $219,097/unit The buyer is a venture of Eagle Property Capital of...
Sacramento Business Journal Intelli LLC has paid $265 million, or $4934/sf, for Country Club Plaza, a 537,040-square-foot retail center in Sacramento, Calif It purchased the complex from EDM Realty Corp, which had acquired it in two purchases...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $1541 million, or $401,302/unit, for the recently completed Jefferson Lake Howell apartment complex, with 384 units in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Casselberry, Fla The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Sacramento Business Journal EDENS has paid $554 million, or $15432/sf, for Rocklin Commons, a 359,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Washington, DC, retail investor and developer purchased the property from its developer, Donahue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascent P&E LLC has paid $56 million, or $274,509/unit, for Ascent on Steamboat, a 204-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The Park City, Utah, investor group purchased the property from Elan...
CS Ventures has paid $35 million, or just more than $784/sf, for 340 and 350 Royal Palm Way, a pair of office buildings with 44,625 square feet in Palm Beach, Fla The New York company is a venture between Spencer Schlager, who until 2017 was in the...