South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Barings has paid $31 million, or about $24113/sf, for two warehouses totaling 128,563 square feet in the Coral Springs Research and Development Park in South Florida The Charlotte, NC, global investment company bought...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
Orlando Business Journal EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC has bought the Venue at Winter Park, a 432-unit apartment property in Winter Park, Fla, for $9465 million, or about $219,097/unit The buyer is a venture of Eagle Property Capital of...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...
Office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 568 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE That was a 96 percent increase from the same period a year ago The strong year-over-year gain was propelled by a late surge of tenants...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Residential has paid $92 million, or about $282,209/unit, for SteelHouse Orlando, a 326-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Dallas multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 750 North...