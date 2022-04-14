Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...
Jacksonville Business Journal Plans have been filed with Jacksonville, Fla, officials for the development of a 422,136-square-foot industrial building North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Conn, real estate developer, plans to build the project at 1000...
Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 157,000-square-foot industrial property at the 105-acre Peoria Logistics Park in Peoria, Ariz The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Northern and 75th avenues,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started its redevelopment of the former Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston developer recently broke ground on the project’s first phase, a 305-unit apartment...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio Oakmont Industrial Group of Atlanta is developing the property at 542 SE Loop 410 It will have 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...