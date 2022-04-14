Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio Oakmont Industrial Group of Atlanta is developing the property at 542 SE Loop 410 It will have 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group has broken ground on The Flats at Wildhorse Village, a 266-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The St Louis developer is building the $65 million project at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd, about 30 miles west of St...
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired AMLI Residential and Stream Realty Partners to build a mixed-use development in that suburban Dallas town A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year on the $472 million...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...
REBusiness Online Ethos Development has broken ground on the Moraine, a 160-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at 1402 Tacoma Ave, about 33 miles south of Seattle The eight-story property...
REJournalscom Ambrose Property Group has broken ground on a 232,960-square-foot industrial building at Fairfield Commerce Park, a 2 million-sf industrial property in Fairfield, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a...