Jacksonville Business Journal Plans have been filed with Jacksonville, Fla, officials for the development of a 422,136-square-foot industrial building North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Conn, real estate developer, plans to build the project at 1000...
Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $91 million of financing to complete construction of the 292-unit Arboretum at Farmingville apartment property on Long Island, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of BRP Cos of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started its redevelopment of the former Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston developer recently broke ground on the project’s first phase, a 305-unit apartment...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio Oakmont Industrial Group of Atlanta is developing the property at 542 SE Loop 410 It will have 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
Sacramento Business Journal Intelli LLC has paid $265 million, or $4934/sf, for Country Club Plaza, a 537,040-square-foot retail center in Sacramento, Calif It purchased the complex from EDM Realty Corp, which had acquired it in two purchases...