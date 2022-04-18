Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $91 million of financing to complete construction of the 292-unit Arboretum at Farmingville apartment property on Long Island, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of BRP Cos of...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...
Office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 568 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE That was a 96 percent increase from the same period a year ago The strong year-over-year gain was propelled by a late surge of tenants...
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...