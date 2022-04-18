Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Boyd Development Corp is bringing 91 apartment units to the Horizon West mixed-use project in Orange County, Fla The 15-building development is being planned for a portion of a 326-acre site at 6603 Avalon Road It will...
A Santa Barbara, Calif, investor group has paid $3065 million, or $239,453/unit, for ReNew Visalia, a 128-unit apartment property in Visalia, Calif The property was sold by FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was represented by Mogharebi Group...
The Real Deal Sutton Equity has paid $36 million, or $461,538/unit, for The Vue Hackensack, a 78-unit apartment building in Hackensack, NJ The New York company, the family office of Ralph S Tawil, bought the property, at 295 Polifly Road, from...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Makaan Investments Group and VFR Capital has bought the 500 Flats, a 248-unit apartment property in East Fort Worth, Texas Goodlife Housing Partners sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $355 million, or $110,248/unit, for the 322-unit Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor group that had owned it for almost...
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...
Jacksonville Business Journal Plans have been filed with Jacksonville, Fla, officials for the development of a 422,136-square-foot industrial building North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Conn, real estate developer, plans to build the project at 1000...
Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...