Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has bought the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown Hotel in Raleigh, NC, for $18 million, or about $141,732/room The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company acquired the 127-room property from a pair of...
A Santa Barbara, Calif, investor group has paid $3065 million, or $239,453/unit, for ReNew Visalia, a 128-unit apartment property in Visalia, Calif The property was sold by FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was represented by Mogharebi Group...
New York YIMBY Sterling Town Equities is close to completing construction of 542 Atlantic Ave, a 43-unit residential condominium building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 533 Pacific St, includes...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Makaan Investments Group and VFR Capital has bought the 500 Flats, a 248-unit apartment property in East Fort Worth, Texas Goodlife Housing Partners sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price...
Crain’s New York Business Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, plans to occupy 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway in Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, social media company will expand its occupancy at the property, taking space...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $355 million, or $110,248/unit, for the 322-unit Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor group that had owned it for almost...
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...
Harbor Group International has paid $50 million, or $375,940/unit, for 275 Fontaine Parc, a 133-unit apartment property in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood, just south of Miami International Airport The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...