Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...
Houston Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break during the third quarter on Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 33 miles east of Houston A venture of Stream Realty Partners and...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is underway on Urby Dallas, a multi-building luxury apartment project in Dallas’ Design District Urby, a Harrison, NJ, developer, is constructing the project’s first building, a 27-story property with...
Jacksonville Business Journal Plans have been filed with Jacksonville, Fla, officials for the development of a 422,136-square-foot industrial building North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Conn, real estate developer, plans to build the project at 1000...
Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 157,000-square-foot industrial property at the 105-acre Peoria Logistics Park in Peoria, Ariz The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Northern and 75th avenues,...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $91 million of financing to complete construction of the 292-unit Arboretum at Farmingville apartment property on Long Island, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of BRP Cos of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started its redevelopment of the former Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston developer recently broke ground on the project’s first phase, a 305-unit apartment...