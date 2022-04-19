Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $1585 million, or $23835/sf, for South San Diego Distribution Center, a three-building industrial property with 665,000 square feet in San Diego The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought...
Fortress Investment Group has paid $45 million, or $201,794/unit, for the 223-unit Merrill Gardens at ChampionsGate seniors-housing property in Orlando, Fla The investment manager bought the property out of receivership, where it has sat since last...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $72 million, or $321,428/unit, for ReNew on Sunset, a 224-unit apartment property in Suisun City, Calif The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has bought the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown Hotel in Raleigh, NC, for $18 million, or about $141,732/room The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company acquired the 127-room property from a pair of...
A Santa Barbara, Calif, investor group has paid $3065 million, or $239,453/unit, for ReNew Visalia, a 128-unit apartment property in Visalia, Calif The property was sold by FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was represented by Mogharebi Group...
The Real Deal Sutton Equity has paid $36 million, or $461,538/unit, for The Vue Hackensack, a 78-unit apartment building in Hackensack, NJ The New York company, the family office of Ralph S Tawil, bought the property, at 295 Polifly Road, from...
Weintraub Real Estate Group has completed the 125-room Cambria Hotel Calabasas in Calabasas, Calif The Malibu, Calif, developer broke ground on the $45 million property, at 26400 Rondell St, in 2019 It received $29 million of construction financing...
Commercial Property Executive BET Investments has broken ground on Buckeye I-10 Logistics, a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Dresher, Pa, developer is building the property at Interstate 10 and South Verrado Way,...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...