Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
REBusiness Online Northwest Buildings LLC has paid $25 million, or $40,000/unit, for the 625-unit Hammer Lane Self Storage facility in Stockton, Calif The Kirkland, Wash, limited liability company, an affiliate of Matthew G Norton Co, purchased the...
Rentvcom FD Stonewater has acquired Alside Distribution Center, a 222,600-square-foot industrial property in Yuma, Ariz The sales price was not disclosed The Arlington, Va, real estate firm purchased the property from Merit Properties, which was...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $1585 million, or $23835/sf, for South San Diego Distribution Center, a three-building industrial property with 665,000 square feet in San Diego The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought...
Fortress Investment Group has paid $45 million, or $201,794/unit, for the 223-unit Merrill Gardens at ChampionsGate seniors-housing property in Orlando, Fla The investment manager bought the property out of receivership, where it has sat since last...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill, about 47 miles southwest of Chicago The Seattle-based online retail giant is leasing the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $72 million, or $321,428/unit, for ReNew on Sunset, a 224-unit apartment property in Suisun City, Calif The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has bought the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown Hotel in Raleigh, NC, for $18 million, or about $141,732/room The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company acquired the 127-room property from a pair of...