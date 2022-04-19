Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...
Crain’s New York Business Google Inc is betting big on the New York City office market as the tech giant plans to spend $23 billion this year expanding its footprint in that city The company currently has 12,000 employees in New York and plans...
Crain’s New York Business Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, plans to occupy 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway in Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, social media company will expand its occupancy at the property, taking space...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group has broken ground on The Flats at Wildhorse Village, a 266-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The St Louis developer is building the $65 million project at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd, about 30 miles west of St...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...
Cleveland Business Journal Hertz Investment Management is offering for sale Fifth Third Center, a 513,152-square-foot office property in Cleveland The Woodland Hills, Calif, investment firm had acquired it in 2015 for $538 million The property, at...
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...