Rentvcom FD Stonewater has acquired Alside Distribution Center, a 222,600-square-foot industrial property in Yuma, Ariz The sales price was not disclosed The Arlington, Va, real estate firm purchased the property from Merit Properties, which was...
Fortress Investment Group has paid $45 million, or $201,794/unit, for the 223-unit Merrill Gardens at ChampionsGate seniors-housing property in Orlando, Fla The investment manager bought the property out of receivership, where it has sat since last...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $72 million, or $321,428/unit, for ReNew on Sunset, a 224-unit apartment property in Suisun City, Calif The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has bought the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown Hotel in Raleigh, NC, for $18 million, or about $141,732/room The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company acquired the 127-room property from a pair of...
A Santa Barbara, Calif, investor group has paid $3065 million, or $239,453/unit, for ReNew Visalia, a 128-unit apartment property in Visalia, Calif The property was sold by FPA Multifamily of San Francisco, which was represented by Mogharebi Group...
The Real Deal Sutton Equity has paid $36 million, or $461,538/unit, for The Vue Hackensack, a 78-unit apartment building in Hackensack, NJ The New York company, the family office of Ralph S Tawil, bought the property, at 295 Polifly Road, from...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Makaan Investments Group and VFR Capital has bought the 500 Flats, a 248-unit apartment property in East Fort Worth, Texas Goodlife Housing Partners sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $355 million, or $110,248/unit, for the 322-unit Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor group that had owned it for almost...