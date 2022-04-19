Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Houlihan Lokey has signed a lease for 74,805 square feet of office space at The Link at Uptown, a 291,986-square-foot office building that’s under construction in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The investment bank...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...
Orlando Business Journal Boyd Development Corp is bringing 91 apartment units to the Horizon West mixed-use project in Orange County, Fla The 15-building development is being planned for a portion of a 326-acre site at 6603 Avalon Road It will...
New York YIMBY Sterling Town Equities is close to completing construction of 542 Atlantic Ave, a 43-unit residential condominium building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 533 Pacific St, includes...
Weintraub Real Estate Group has completed the 125-room Cambria Hotel Calabasas in Calabasas, Calif The Malibu, Calif, developer broke ground on the $45 million property, at 26400 Rondell St, in 2019 It received $29 million of construction financing...
Commercial Property Executive BET Investments has broken ground on Buckeye I-10 Logistics, a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Dresher, Pa, developer is building the property at Interstate 10 and South Verrado Way,...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...