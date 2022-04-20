Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Louisville Business First KCP Acquisition LLC has paid $387 million, or $28473/sf, for Two Olympia Park Plaza, a 135,917-square-foot office property in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta investment firm purchased the property from local investor David...
Drawbridge Realty has paid $106 million, or nearly $475/sf, for the 233,177-square-foot office building at 9151 East Panorama Circle in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from Bentall...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BH Properties has acquired Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot retail center in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, resolving what had been a troubled $292 million CMBS loan The Los Angeles...
Denver Business Journal TruAmerica has paid $6575 million, or $298,863/unit, for Village on Cyprus, a 220-unit apartment property in Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from Redwood Capital Group of Chicago...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal NorthWest Healthcare Properties has paid $44 million, or $61111/sf, for PrairieCare Brooklyn Park, a 72,000-square-foot medical office property in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Toronto REIT purchased the property from...
REBusiness Online Northwest Buildings LLC has paid $25 million, or $40,000/unit, for the 625-unit Hammer Lane Self Storage facility in Stockton, Calif The Kirkland, Wash, limited liability company, an affiliate of Matthew G Norton Co, purchased the...
Rentvcom FD Stonewater has acquired Alside Distribution Center, a 222,600-square-foot industrial property in Yuma, Ariz The sales price was not disclosed The Arlington, Va, real estate firm purchased the property from Merit Properties, which was...