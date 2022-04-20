Log In or Subscribe to read more
Behind the Hedges Regency Centers has purchased four shopping centers totaling 383,584 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $130 million The Jacksonville, Fla, company bought the properties from local developer Serota Properties BTF Capital and...
Louisville Business First KCP Acquisition LLC has paid $387 million, or $28473/sf, for Two Olympia Park Plaza, a 135,917-square-foot office property in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta investment firm purchased the property from local investor David...
Drawbridge Realty has paid $106 million, or nearly $475/sf, for the 233,177-square-foot office building at 9151 East Panorama Circle in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from Bentall...
Denver Business Journal TruAmerica has paid $6575 million, or $298,863/unit, for Village on Cyprus, a 220-unit apartment property in Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from Redwood Capital Group of Chicago...
Ellington Management acquired the most subordinate bonds, or B-pieces, of two CMBS conduit deals totaling $295 billion, giving it nearly 30 percent of the share of the first-quarter's conduit issuance The company's investment volume exceeded its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CRED iQ has bulked up its CMBS operating advisory and asset-representation reviewer business The Radnor, Pa, analytics and valuation company, which was launched roughly two years ago by two former Kroll...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal NorthWest Healthcare Properties has paid $44 million, or $61111/sf, for PrairieCare Brooklyn Park, a 72,000-square-foot medical office property in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Toronto REIT purchased the property from...
REBusiness Online Northwest Buildings LLC has paid $25 million, or $40,000/unit, for the 625-unit Hammer Lane Self Storage facility in Stockton, Calif The Kirkland, Wash, limited liability company, an affiliate of Matthew G Norton Co, purchased the...