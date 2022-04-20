Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First KCP Acquisition LLC has paid $387 million, or $28473/sf, for Two Olympia Park Plaza, a 135,917-square-foot office property in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta investment firm purchased the property from local investor David...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Retailers are returning to Manhattan, albeit slowly, as landlords offer increased rent concessions and more flexible lease terms Leasing velocity in the borough, or total leasing including renewals and new...
Dallas Business Journal Houlihan Lokey has signed a lease for 74,805 square feet of office space at The Link at Uptown, a 291,986-square-foot office building that’s under construction in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The investment bank...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal NorthWest Healthcare Properties has paid $44 million, or $61111/sf, for PrairieCare Brooklyn Park, a 72,000-square-foot medical office property in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Toronto REIT purchased the property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill, about 47 miles southwest of Chicago The Seattle-based online retail giant is leasing the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...
Crain’s New York Business Google Inc is betting big on the New York City office market as the tech giant plans to spend $23 billion this year expanding its footprint in that city The company currently has 12,000 employees in New York and plans...
Crain’s New York Business Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, plans to occupy 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway in Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, social media company will expand its occupancy at the property, taking space...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...