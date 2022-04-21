Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
New York Yimby Construction of One Boerum Place, a 96-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has been completed Avery Hall Investments, Allegra Holdings and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story property for $250 million, funding...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Urban Community will break ground this week on Park Habitat, a 12 million-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The local developer is building the property at 180 Park Ave, less than a mile from the...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Retailers are returning to Manhattan, albeit slowly, as landlords offer increased rent concessions and more flexible lease terms Leasing velocity in the borough, or total leasing including renewals and new...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...