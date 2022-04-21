Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
MCR Hotels partnered with Island Capital Group to pay $373 million, or $209,551/room, for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel MCR, of New York, had been expected to buy the hotel, but its partnership with Island Capital, which is...
ConnectCrecom RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $195 million, or $304,687/unit, for the 64-unit Edison Apartments in Gresham, Ore The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Trion Properties of West...
SL Green Realty Corp has struck a deal to pay $445 million, or $1,320/sf, for the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York REIT is buying the 33-story building, constructed in 1972 at the corner of 57th...
Behind the Hedges Regency Centers has purchased four shopping centers totaling 383,584 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $130 million The Jacksonville, Fla, company bought the properties from local developer Serota Properties BTF Capital and...
Louisville Business First KCP Acquisition LLC has paid $387 million, or $28473/sf, for Two Olympia Park Plaza, a 135,917-square-foot office property in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta investment firm purchased the property from local investor David...
Drawbridge Realty has paid $106 million, or nearly $475/sf, for the 233,177-square-foot office building at 9151 East Panorama Circle in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from Bentall...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BH Properties has acquired Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot retail center in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, resolving what had been a troubled $292 million CMBS loan The Los Angeles...
Denver Business Journal TruAmerica has paid $6575 million, or $298,863/unit, for Village on Cyprus, a 220-unit apartment property in Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from Redwood Capital Group of Chicago...