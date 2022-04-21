Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prices for commercial properties declined in March by 035 percent, marking the first time that's happened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Real Capital Analytics However, prices are up 174 percent from a year ago and 111...
Crain’s Chicago Business Regency Centers has paid $524 million, or $45565/sf, for Naperville Plaza, a 115,000-square-foot retail center in Naperville, Ill The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from Northpond Partners, which had...
Ideal Capital Group has paid $30 million, or $468,750/unit, for the 64-unit MOTO Apartments in Denver The Clovis, Calif, investor purchased the property from a Danville, Calif, investor group that had acquired it in 2016 for $2525 million Berkadia...
Multi-Housing News Vivo Investment Group has acquired the dual-branded Holiday Inn and Radisson Hotel complex with 710 units in downtown Baltimore The price was not disclosed The local investor plans to convert the property, which encompasses an...
San Diego Business Journal Greenlaw Partners has paid $245 million, or $22513/sf, for the 106,607-square-foot industrial property at 2323 Avenida Costa Este in San Diego The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company was represented by VOIT,...
Federal Realty Investment Trust has agreed to pay $200 million, or $487/sf, for adjoining grocery-anchored shopping centers in the northern Virginia planned community of Kingstowne The North Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the two properties from the...
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
MCR Hotels partnered with Island Capital Group to pay $373 million, or $209,551/room, for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel MCR, of New York, had been expected to buy the hotel, but its partnership with Island Capital, which is...
ConnectCrecom RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $195 million, or $304,687/unit, for the 64-unit Edison Apartments in Gresham, Ore The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Trion Properties of West...