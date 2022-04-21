Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $15792 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against four apartment properties with 1,095 units in the Phoenix area The loans, which each have 10-year terms,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $118 million of financing for the development of 777 Industrial Road, a proposed 150,000-square-foot life-sciences/laboratory building in San Carlos, Calif The loan was arranged by Gantry of San Francisco...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $33 million of mortgage financing against the 70-unit Cielo Apartments in San Diego The loan was funded through a life insurance company lender and allowed the property’s owner, Built Development of Los...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $608 million of financing against a portfolio of seven light-industrial properties with 2 million square feet in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the interest-only loan, which has a...
Sabal Capital Partners originated $264 million of multifamily loans during the first quarter, putting it well on track to reaching its goal of $1 billion of such originations for the year The company, which targets the small- to mid-market sectors,...
Palladius Capital Management has hired Nicholas Maupin as director of investments, making him responsible for originating, underwriting and managing investments for the company Maupin joined the Austin, Texas, investment manager from Freddie Mac...
MF1 Capital has provided $3288 million of financing to facilitate Laguna Point Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,037 units in Los Angeles The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the properties from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sound Point Capital has provided $3915 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent 1829, a 180-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CREC Real Estate LLC of Columbus, Ohio, and Rincon Capital...