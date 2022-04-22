Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Regency Centers has paid $524 million, or $45565/sf, for Naperville Plaza, a 115,000-square-foot retail center in Naperville, Ill The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from Northpond Partners, which had...
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The construction pipeline for data centers in the United States reached a record 727 megawatts and 82 million square feet in 2021, according to JLL That tops the previous high, in 2020, when the pipeline...
New York Yimby Construction of One Boerum Place, a 96-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has been completed Avery Hall Investments, Allegra Holdings and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story property for $250 million, funding...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Urban Community will break ground this week on Park Habitat, a 12 million-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The local developer is building the property at 180 Park Ave, less than a mile from the...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Google Inc is in talks to lease 200,000 square feet at Fulton Labs, a 425,000-sf office property in Chicago The 16-story property, at 400 North Aberdeen St, was completed last year and has a rooftop terrace with lounge...
Louisville Business First KCP Acquisition LLC has paid $387 million, or $28473/sf, for Two Olympia Park Plaza, a 135,917-square-foot office property in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta investment firm purchased the property from local investor David...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...