Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACORE Capital LP has provided $60 million of mortgage financing against the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan The building was purchased late last year by a venture led by...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $1013 million of bank financing for 25 North, a 936,775-square-foot industrial development in Thornton, Colo The three-year loan allowed the speculative property’s developer, a venture of EverWest Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $15792 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against four apartment properties with 1,095 units in the Phoenix area The loans, which each have 10-year terms,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $118 million of financing for the development of 777 Industrial Road, a proposed 150,000-square-foot life-sciences/laboratory building in San Carlos, Calif The loan was arranged by Gantry of San Francisco...
The Mortgage Bankers Association is projecting that commercial mortgage lending volume will total $895 billion this year, in line with the $891 billion that was originated in 2021 The Washington, DC, trade group’s latest prediction is down...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $33 million of mortgage financing against the 70-unit Cielo Apartments in San Diego The loan was funded through a life insurance company lender and allowed the property’s owner, Built Development of Los...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $608 million of financing against a portfolio of seven light-industrial properties with 2 million square feet in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the interest-only loan, which has a...
Sabal Capital Partners originated $264 million of multifamily loans during the first quarter, putting it well on track to reaching its goal of $1 billion of such originations for the year The company, which targets the small- to mid-market sectors,...