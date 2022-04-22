Log In or Subscribe to read more
BH Properties paid $379 million, or $15432/sf, for Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot retail center in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin, Texas The sale, which was reported on earlier this week, resolved what had been a troubled $292...
Break of Day Capital has paid $2635 million, or $149,715/unit, for the 176-unit San Marin Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The Manhattan Beach, Calif, investor, founded in 2017 by Gary Lipsky, who previously had founded an after-school, outdoor education...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Landmark Cos has purchased 34 Bank, a 126-unit apartment property in Netcong, NJ, for $445 million, or $353,174/unit The Aventura, Fla, company bought the property from a venture led by CrownPoint Development Group...
Next Round Asset Management has paid $285 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 200-unit Mission Creek Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from AndMark of Los Angeles, which was represented by Northmarq...
Prices for commercial properties declined in March by 035 percent, marking the first time that's happened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Real Capital Analytics However, prices are up 174 percent from a year ago and 111...
Crain’s Chicago Business Regency Centers has paid $524 million, or $45565/sf, for Naperville Plaza, a 115,000-square-foot retail center in Naperville, Ill The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from Northpond Partners, which had...
Ideal Capital Group has paid $30 million, or $468,750/unit, for the 64-unit MOTO Apartments in Denver The Clovis, Calif, investor purchased the property from a Danville, Calif, investor group that had acquired it in 2016 for $2525 million Berkadia...
Multi-Housing News Vivo Investment Group has acquired the dual-branded Holiday Inn and Radisson Hotel complex with 710 units in downtown Baltimore The price was not disclosed The local investor plans to convert the property, which encompasses an...
San Diego Business Journal Greenlaw Partners has paid $245 million, or $22513/sf, for the 106,607-square-foot industrial property at 2323 Avenida Costa Este in San Diego The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company was represented by VOIT,...