Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tilden Park Capital has provided $242 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 116-unit Sandpainter Apartments in Phoenix The property was acquired by an affiliate of Waahe Capital of Tucson,...
REBusiness Online US Capital Development is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 285,000 square feet in the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Mo The Clayton, Mo, developer is constructing the industrial buildings at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Tandem has lined up $584 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for the construction of the 196-unit apartment property at 1044 West Van Buren St in Chicago The local...
New York YIMBY Construction continues at the 235-unit apartment building at 26 Van Reipen Ave in Jersey City, NJ So far, 11 of the building’s 26 floors have been completed Topping out is scheduled for near the end of the year Namdar Group of...
Commercial Property Executive Rockefeller Group has sold Val Verde Logistics Center, a 289,407-square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif, for $92 million, or $31789/sf The buyer was not known The New York developer was represented by Cushman...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty has finished building The Willoughby, a 476-unit apartment property on Long Island University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn, NY The New York developer had purchased the development site in 2019 for $764 million The...
New York Yimby The Davis Cos has completed demolition of a building at 570 Fulton St in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, NY It’ll replace it with a building with 123 apartment units and more than 87,000 sf of commercial space Neither the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has provided $15145 million of financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of three apartment properties with 785 units in Phoenix and Albuquerque, NM The...
Dwight Capital, among the most active lenders on behalf of the various US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs, has launched a program through which it would fund construction loans off its own balance sheet The New York lender's aim...