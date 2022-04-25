Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wall Street Journal More than $125 billion of hotels were sold during the first quarter, the highest first-quarter figure recorded since 2016, according to CoStar Group Hotel values jumped 18 percent last month from the same time a year earlier...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has provided $15145 million of financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of three apartment properties with 785 units in Phoenix and Albuquerque, NM The...
BH Properties paid $379 million, or $15432/sf, for Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot retail center in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin, Texas The sale, which was reported on earlier this week, resolved what had been a troubled $292...
Break of Day Capital has paid $2635 million, or $149,715/unit, for the 176-unit San Marin Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The Manhattan Beach, Calif, investor, founded in 2017 by Gary Lipsky, who previously had founded an after-school, outdoor education...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Landmark Cos has purchased 34 Bank, a 126-unit apartment property in Netcong, NJ, for $445 million, or $353,174/unit The Aventura, Fla, company bought the property from a venture led by CrownPoint Development Group...
Next Round Asset Management has paid $285 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 200-unit Mission Creek Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from AndMark of Los Angeles, which was represented by Northmarq...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has struck a deal to pay $156 million, or $131 million/room for the 119-room Inn on Fifth hotel in Naples, Fla The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the luxury property, in the heart of Old Naples, from its developer and long-time...
Prices for commercial properties declined in March by 035 percent, marking the first time that's happened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Real Capital Analytics However, prices are up 174 percent from a year ago and 111...
Crain’s Chicago Business Regency Centers has paid $524 million, or $45565/sf, for Naperville Plaza, a 115,000-square-foot retail center in Naperville, Ill The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from Northpond Partners, which had...