Daily Journal of Commerce Pacific Western Bank has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of the 252-unit Ion apartment property in Shoreline, Wash CBRE arranged the financing AAA Management of San Diego is developing the property at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has provided $15145 million of financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of three apartment properties with 785 units in Phoenix and Albuquerque, NM The...
Dwight Capital, among the most active lenders on behalf of the various US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs, has launched a program through which it would fund construction loans off its own balance sheet The New York lender's aim...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACORE Capital LP has provided $60 million of mortgage financing against the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan The building was purchased late last year by a venture led by...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $1013 million of bank financing for 25 North, a 936,775-square-foot industrial development in Thornton, Colo The three-year loan allowed the speculative property’s developer, a venture of EverWest Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $15792 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against four apartment properties with 1,095 units in the Phoenix area The loans, which each have 10-year terms,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $118 million of financing for the development of 777 Industrial Road, a proposed 150,000-square-foot life-sciences/laboratory building in San Carlos, Calif The loan was arranged by Gantry of San Francisco...
The Mortgage Bankers Association is projecting that commercial mortgage lending volume will total $895 billion this year, in line with the $891 billion that was originated in 2021 The Washington, DC, trade group’s latest prediction is down...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $33 million of mortgage financing against the 70-unit Cielo Apartments in San Diego The loan was funded through a life insurance company lender and allowed the property’s owner, Built Development of Los...