Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Anchor Health Properties has paid $276 million, or $76446/sf, for Woodbridge Square Medical, a 36,104-square-foot medical office building in Irvine, Calif The Charlottesville, Va, developer of medical...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ideal Capital Group, which since its founding in the 1980s had a preference for investing in California and more recently started buying properties in Nevada and Arizona, is now actively buying apartment...
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...
Dallas Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on the McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 740,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Dallas The Charleston, SC, company is building the five-building complex on 70 acres...
Milwaukee Business Journal Dermond Property Investments has sold three apartment properties with 219 units in Milwaukee and Mequon, Wis, for $341 million, or $155,707/unit The local company sold the properties to a Las Vegas-based limited liability...
Magma Equities has partnered with Prudent Growth Partners to pay $2368 million, or $117,203/unit, for the 202-unit Keystone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC The venture bought the property, which was constructed in 1974 on just more than 19 acres at...
Dallas Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 712 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Archway Equities of Beverly...
Dallas Business Journal Northcrest Village, a 136,061-square-foot shopping center in Carrollton, Texas, has traded hands for $25 million, or about $18374/sf An unidentified Texas investor acquired the suburban Dallas retail property as part of a...