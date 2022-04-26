Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans to construct two more office buildings at its Cypress Waters development in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in September on a five-story office building with...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Terra Development Partners has received approvals from the San Jose, Calif, Planning Department to build a 214-room hotel in that city The project is being planned for a development site at the corner of North First...
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...
Dallas Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on the McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 740,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Dallas The Charleston, SC, company is building the five-building complex on 70 acres...
Crain’s Chicago Business Draper & Kramer is planning to build a 129-unit apartment property at 330 West Chestnut St in Chicago The local developer recently filed a zoning application with the Chicago City Council to gain approvals for the...
Daily Journal of Commerce Pacific Western Bank has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of the 252-unit Ion apartment property in Shoreline, Wash CBRE arranged the financing AAA Management of San Diego is developing the property at...
REBusiness Online US Capital Development is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 285,000 square feet in the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Mo The Clayton, Mo, developer is constructing the industrial buildings at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Tandem has lined up $584 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for the construction of the 196-unit apartment property at 1044 West Van Buren St in Chicago The local...