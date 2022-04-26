Log In or Subscribe to read more
Veris Residential has begun leasing Haus25, a 750-unit apartment building in Jersey City, NJ Twenty percent of the units at the 56-story property, at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive, already have been preleased Units have up to three bedrooms each and...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Terra Development Partners has received approvals from the San Jose, Calif, Planning Department to build a 214-room hotel in that city The project is being planned for a development site at the corner of North First...
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...
Dallas Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on the McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 740,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Dallas The Charleston, SC, company is building the five-building complex on 70 acres...
Crain’s Chicago Business Draper & Kramer is planning to build a 129-unit apartment property at 330 West Chestnut St in Chicago The local developer recently filed a zoning application with the Chicago City Council to gain approvals for the...
Dallas Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 712 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Archway Equities of Beverly...
Dallas Business Journal Northcrest Village, a 136,061-square-foot shopping center in Carrollton, Texas, has traded hands for $25 million, or about $18374/sf An unidentified Texas investor acquired the suburban Dallas retail property as part of a...
Dallas Business Journal Pegasus Real Estate has sold the Ashford, a 264-unit luxury apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of the Dallas company and the buyer, which was not identified The...