Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Anchor Health Properties has paid $276 million, or $76446/sf, for Woodbridge Square Medical, a 36,104-square-foot medical office building in Irvine, Calif The Charlottesville, Va, developer of medical...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ideal Capital Group, which since its founding in the 1980s had a preference for investing in California and more recently started buying properties in Nevada and Arizona, is now actively buying apartment...
Milwaukee Business Journal Dermond Property Investments has sold three apartment properties with 219 units in Milwaukee and Mequon, Wis, for $341 million, or $155,707/unit The local company sold the properties to a Las Vegas-based limited liability...
Magma Equities has partnered with Prudent Growth Partners to pay $2368 million, or $117,203/unit, for the 202-unit Keystone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC The venture bought the property, which was constructed in 1974 on just more than 19 acres at...
Dallas Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 712 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Archway Equities of Beverly...
Dallas Business Journal Northcrest Village, a 136,061-square-foot shopping center in Carrollton, Texas, has traded hands for $25 million, or about $18374/sf An unidentified Texas investor acquired the suburban Dallas retail property as part of a...
Dallas Business Journal Pegasus Real Estate has sold the Ashford, a 264-unit luxury apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of the Dallas company and the buyer, which was not identified The...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Dalan Management has purchased 717 North Harwood St, an 844,499-square-foot office building in Dallas The New York company acquired the 34-story property out of bankruptcy The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Business Journal Clarion Partners has bought the Intermodal Commerce Park, a 14 million-square-foot industrial property in Haslet, Texas A venture of Gruene Real Estate Partners, Weber & Co and Crow Holdings Development sold the...