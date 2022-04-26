Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on the McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 740,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Dallas The Charleston, SC, company is building the five-building complex on 70 acres...
Crain’s Chicago Business Draper & Kramer is planning to build a 129-unit apartment property at 330 West Chestnut St in Chicago The local developer recently filed a zoning application with the Chicago City Council to gain approvals for the...
Dallas Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 712 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Archway Equities of Beverly...
Dallas Business Journal Northcrest Village, a 136,061-square-foot shopping center in Carrollton, Texas, has traded hands for $25 million, or about $18374/sf An unidentified Texas investor acquired the suburban Dallas retail property as part of a...
Dallas Business Journal Pegasus Real Estate has sold the Ashford, a 264-unit luxury apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of the Dallas company and the buyer, which was not identified The...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Dalan Management has purchased 717 North Harwood St, an 844,499-square-foot office building in Dallas The New York company acquired the 34-story property out of bankruptcy The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Business Journal Clarion Partners has bought the Intermodal Commerce Park, a 14 million-square-foot industrial property in Haslet, Texas A venture of Gruene Real Estate Partners, Weber & Co and Crow Holdings Development sold the...
Daily Journal of Commerce Pacific Western Bank has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of the 252-unit Ion apartment property in Shoreline, Wash CBRE arranged the financing AAA Management of San Diego is developing the property at...