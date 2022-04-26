Log In or Subscribe to read more
Harbor Custom Development Inc is offering for sale six apartment properties that are in various stages of construction and will have a total of 734 units in and around the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington The properties, which are being offered...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management have put One New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District on the sales block The 27 million-square-foot office building was valued at $14 billion...
Cleveland Business Journal Hertz Investment Management is offering for sale Fifth Third Center, a 513,152-square-foot office property in Cleveland The Woodland Hills, Calif, investment firm had acquired it in 2015 for $538 million The property, at...
Cincinnati Business Courier Lakeshore Garfield, a local limited liability company, is offering for sale the 160-unit Garfield Tower Apartments in downtown Cincinnati CBRE is marketing the 16-story property at 111 Garfield Place It has studio, one-...
Crain’s Chicago Business Stockbridge Capital Group is offering for sale the 116,879-square-foot office building at 600 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The San Francisco investment management firm hired Cushman & Wakefield’s local office...
Dallas Morning News A venture of UBS Asset Management and Transwestern Development Co is offering for sale 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas JLL has been tapped to...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management is offering for sale the 239-room La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Chicago The local office of Hodges Ward Elliott was hired to market the property, at 1 South...
The Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, La, just outside of Shreveport, La, formally has been placed on the sales market by Rialto Capital Advisors, the special servicer that's been handling the property's $40 million loan for nearly two years The...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE has been tapped to market for sale the 193,463-square-foot office building at 220 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, Fla, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, Fla A California-based company calling itself WP 220...