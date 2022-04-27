Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Crain’s New York Business Wellington Management has opened its first office in Manhattan, leasing 71,000 square feet across four floors at 799 Broadway The global asset manager would be the anchor tenant at the newly constructed building,...
Houston Business Journal Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc will start work next week on the first phase of Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use development in suburban Houston The local developer is building the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in...
Veris Residential has begun leasing Haus25, a 750-unit apartment building in Jersey City, NJ Twenty percent of the units at the 56-story property, at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive, already have been preleased Units have up to three bedrooms each and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans to construct two more office buildings at its Cypress Waters development in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in September on a five-story office building with...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Terra Development Partners has received approvals from the San Jose, Calif, Planning Department to build a 214-room hotel in that city The project is being planned for a development site at the corner of North First...
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...
Dallas Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on the McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 740,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Dallas The Charleston, SC, company is building the five-building complex on 70 acres...