A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Washington Prime Group has put three of its shopping malls, in Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, on the sales block The Columbus, Ohio, company, which had filed for bankruptcy last June, has hired Newmark's enclosed mall capital markets group to sell...
Milwaukee Business Journal Dermond Property Investments has sold three apartment properties with 219 units in Milwaukee and Mequon, Wis, for $341 million, or $155,707/unit The local company sold the properties to a Las Vegas-based limited liability...
Crain’s Chicago Business Draper & Kramer is planning to build a 129-unit apartment property at 330 West Chestnut St in Chicago The local developer recently filed a zoning application with the Chicago City Council to gain approvals for the...
REBusiness Online US Capital Development is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 285,000 square feet in the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Mo The Clayton, Mo, developer is constructing the industrial buildings at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Tandem has lined up $584 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for the construction of the 196-unit apartment property at 1044 West Van Buren St in Chicago The local...
Harbor Custom Development Inc is offering for sale six apartment properties that are in various stages of construction and will have a total of 734 units in and around the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington The properties, which are being offered...
Inside Indiana Business Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground for the Taylor, a 200-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the $41 million project at 725 2nd St, about 43 miles south of...