A venture of Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners has paid $121 million, or $302,500/unit, for the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek next to Disney World in Orlando, Fla The venture bought the property from Wyndham Hotels &...
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor, bought the 678,037-square-foot property, at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, from a...
Rincon Partners has paid $33 million, or $168,367/unit, for Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager purchased the property from South Coast Commercial, which was represented by Marcus &...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...
San Antonio Business Journal Mirae Asset Global Investments has paid $190 million for the 93-acre headquarters of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The South Korean firm acquired the massive complex from Tratt...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $239 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Sonesta International Hotels Corp, of four boutique hotels with 918 rooms in midtown Manhattan Denihan Hospitality Group of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Anchor Health Properties has paid $276 million, or $76446/sf, for Woodbridge Square Medical, a 36,104-square-foot medical office building in Irvine, Calif The Charlottesville, Va, developer of medical...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ideal Capital Group, which since its founding in the 1980s had a preference for investing in California and more recently started buying properties in Nevada and Arizona, is now actively buying apartment...