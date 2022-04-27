Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...
Veris Residential has begun leasing Haus25, a 750-unit apartment building in Jersey City, NJ Twenty percent of the units at the 56-story property, at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive, already have been preleased Units have up to three bedrooms each and...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has downsized its office presence in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area, to only 17,336 square feet at 111 South Calvert St from 95,000 sf at nearby 7 St Paul St The bank is one of three new tenants that...
New York YIMBY Construction continues at the 235-unit apartment building at 26 Van Reipen Ave in Jersey City, NJ So far, 11 of the building’s 26 floors have been completed Topping out is scheduled for near the end of the year Namdar Group of...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty has finished building The Willoughby, a 476-unit apartment property on Long Island University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn, NY The New York developer had purchased the development site in 2019 for $764 million The...
New York Yimby The Davis Cos has completed demolition of a building at 570 Fulton St in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, NY It’ll replace it with a building with 123 apartment units and more than 87,000 sf of commercial space Neither the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a slight drop in occupancy in its office portfolio for the first quarter, to 927 percent from 93 percent in the fourth quarter and 942 percent a year ago The latest occupancy...
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
New York Yimby Construction of One Boerum Place, a 96-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has been completed Avery Hall Investments, Allegra Holdings and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story property for $250 million, funding...