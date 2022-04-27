Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gantry has arranged a $552 million Freddie Mac loan against the 197-unit Rooster Apartments in Seattle The 10-year loan was securitized through FREMF, 2022-K142, and pays a coupon of 33 percent It allows the property’s owner and developer,...
Freddie Mac has provided $10493 million of financing against The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY Fairfield Properties of Melville, NY, bought the Long Island property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave, for $146 million from a venture...
EagleBank has provided $54 million of construction financing for the 291-unit Margaux apartment property that’s being built next to the New Carrollton Metro Station in New Carrollton, Md, about 10 miles northeast of Washington, DC The...
Houston Business Journal Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc will start work next week on the first phase of Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use development in suburban Houston The local developer is building the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in...
San Antonio Business Journal Mirae Asset Global Investments has paid $190 million for the 93-acre headquarters of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The South Korean firm acquired the massive complex from Tratt...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $239 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Sonesta International Hotels Corp, of four boutique hotels with 918 rooms in midtown Manhattan Denihan Hospitality Group of New...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans to construct two more office buildings at its Cypress Waters development in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in September on a five-story office building with...
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...