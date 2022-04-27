Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners has paid $121 million, or $302,500/unit, for the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek next to Disney World in Orlando, Fla The venture bought the property from Wyndham Hotels &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor, bought the 678,037-square-foot property, at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, from a...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Gantry has arranged a $552 million Freddie Mac loan against the 197-unit Rooster Apartments in Seattle The 10-year loan was securitized through FREMF, 2022-K142, and pays a coupon of 33 percent It allows the property’s owner and developer,...
Rincon Partners has paid $33 million, or $168,367/unit, for Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager purchased the property from South Coast Commercial, which was represented by Marcus &...
Freddie Mac has provided $10493 million of financing against The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY Fairfield Properties of Melville, NY, bought the Long Island property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave, for $146 million from a venture...
EagleBank has provided $54 million of construction financing for the 291-unit Margaux apartment property that’s being built next to the New Carrollton Metro Station in New Carrollton, Md, about 10 miles northeast of Washington, DC The...
Houston Business Journal DeisoMoss has lined up $261 million of bridge financing for the development of a 43-story mixed-use building near the Galleria Mall in Houston Northwind Group provided the loan, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners...
San Antonio Business Journal Mirae Asset Global Investments has paid $190 million for the 93-acre headquarters of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The South Korean firm acquired the massive complex from Tratt...