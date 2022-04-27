Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners has paid $121 million, or $302,500/unit, for the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek next to Disney World in Orlando, Fla The venture bought the property from Wyndham Hotels &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor, bought the 678,037-square-foot property, at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, from a...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Rincon Partners has paid $33 million, or $168,367/unit, for Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager purchased the property from South Coast Commercial, which was represented by Marcus &...
Houston Business Journal Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc will start work next week on the first phase of Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use development in suburban Houston The local developer is building the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in...
Houston Business Journal DeisoMoss has lined up $261 million of bridge financing for the development of a 43-story mixed-use building near the Galleria Mall in Houston Northwind Group provided the loan, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $239 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Sonesta International Hotels Corp, of four boutique hotels with 918 rooms in midtown Manhattan Denihan Hospitality Group of New...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans to construct two more office buildings at its Cypress Waters development in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in September on a five-story office building with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Anchor Health Properties has paid $276 million, or $76446/sf, for Woodbridge Square Medical, a 36,104-square-foot medical office building in Irvine, Calif The Charlottesville, Va, developer of medical...