Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor, bought the 678,037-square-foot property, at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, from a...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Rincon Partners has paid $33 million, or $168,367/unit, for Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager purchased the property from South Coast Commercial, which was represented by Marcus &...
San Antonio Business Journal Mirae Asset Global Investments has paid $190 million for the 93-acre headquarters of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The South Korean firm acquired the massive complex from Tratt...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $239 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Sonesta International Hotels Corp, of four boutique hotels with 918 rooms in midtown Manhattan Denihan Hospitality Group of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Anchor Health Properties has paid $276 million, or $76446/sf, for Woodbridge Square Medical, a 36,104-square-foot medical office building in Irvine, Calif The Charlottesville, Va, developer of medical...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ideal Capital Group, which since its founding in the 1980s had a preference for investing in California and more recently started buying properties in Nevada and Arizona, is now actively buying apartment...
Milwaukee Business Journal Dermond Property Investments has sold three apartment properties with 219 units in Milwaukee and Mequon, Wis, for $341 million, or $155,707/unit The local company sold the properties to a Las Vegas-based limited liability...
Magma Equities has partnered with Prudent Growth Partners to pay $2368 million, or $117,203/unit, for the 202-unit Keystone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC The venture bought the property, which was constructed in 1974 on just more than 19 acres at...