Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...
Houston Business Journal DeisoMoss has lined up $261 million of bridge financing for the development of a 43-story mixed-use building near the Galleria Mall in Houston Northwind Group provided the loan, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners...
San Antonio Business Journal Mirae Asset Global Investments has paid $190 million for the 93-acre headquarters of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The South Korean firm acquired the massive complex from Tratt...
Veris Residential has begun leasing Haus25, a 750-unit apartment building in Jersey City, NJ Twenty percent of the units at the 56-story property, at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive, already have been preleased Units have up to three bedrooms each and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans to construct two more office buildings at its Cypress Waters development in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in September on a five-story office building with...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Terra Development Partners has received approvals from the San Jose, Calif, Planning Department to build a 214-room hotel in that city The project is being planned for a development site at the corner of North First...
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...