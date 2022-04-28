Log In or Subscribe to read more
6ParkNewscom Radisson Hotel Group Americas has opened Jefferson Street Inn, a 99-room hotel in Wausau, Wis The St Louis Park, Minn, company built the property at 201 Jefferson St, which sits on the Wisconsin River and is three miles north of the...
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Crain’s New York Business Wellington Management has opened its first office in Manhattan, leasing 71,000 square feet across four floors at 799 Broadway The global asset manager would be the anchor tenant at the newly constructed building,...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...
Milwaukee Business Journal Dermond Property Investments has sold three apartment properties with 219 units in Milwaukee and Mequon, Wis, for $341 million, or $155,707/unit The local company sold the properties to a Las Vegas-based limited liability...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has downsized its office presence in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area, to only 17,336 square feet at 111 South Calvert St from 95,000 sf at nearby 7 St Paul St The bank is one of three new tenants that...
Crain’s Chicago Business Draper & Kramer is planning to build a 129-unit apartment property at 330 West Chestnut St in Chicago The local developer recently filed a zoning application with the Chicago City Council to gain approvals for the...
REBusiness Online US Capital Development is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 285,000 square feet in the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Mo The Clayton, Mo, developer is constructing the industrial buildings at...