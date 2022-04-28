Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...
Washington Prime Group has put three of its shopping malls, in Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, on the sales block The Columbus, Ohio, company, which had filed for bankruptcy last June, has hired Newmark's enclosed mall capital markets group to sell...
Harbor Custom Development Inc is offering for sale six apartment properties that are in various stages of construction and will have a total of 734 units in and around the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington The properties, which are being offered...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management have put One New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District on the sales block The 27 million-square-foot office building was valued at $14 billion...
Cleveland Business Journal Hertz Investment Management is offering for sale Fifth Third Center, a 513,152-square-foot office property in Cleveland The Woodland Hills, Calif, investment firm had acquired it in 2015 for $538 million The property, at...
Cincinnati Business Courier Lakeshore Garfield, a local limited liability company, is offering for sale the 160-unit Garfield Tower Apartments in downtown Cincinnati CBRE is marketing the 16-story property at 111 Garfield Place It has studio, one-...
Crain’s Chicago Business Stockbridge Capital Group is offering for sale the 116,879-square-foot office building at 600 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The San Francisco investment management firm hired Cushman & Wakefield’s local office...
Dallas Morning News A venture of UBS Asset Management and Transwestern Development Co is offering for sale 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas JLL has been tapped to...